Colombian storytellers Javier Fernández and Eduardo Luis López They are in national controversy after they had an exchange of comments that show an apparent distance between the two, who share work on both Win Sports and the RCN channel.

This Sunday, during the broadcast of the match between National and AmericaFernández, who was recounting that match, launched an enigmatic phrase that many interpreted as a taunt both for Carlos Alberto Moralesthe narrator of Gol Caracol, as for Eduardo Luis himself.

When the second half was just beginning, Campo Elías Therán, who was commentating on the game, said: “I forgot in the presentation, I apologize, Javier: the official narrator of the Colombian National Team.” To which Fernández responded: “Don’t worry, nothing happens. People know that.”

And then, former goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón, who was also part of the broadcast, got into the conversation: “That is known, that is known.”

Eduardo Luis, minutes later, wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter): “Life has taught me NOT TO TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED. Everything can change friends…we just have to be ready…I hug my peopleeeeeee…”.

Since then, social networks exploded with comments that reveal an alleged rivalry between the two sports announcers.

fake news

Javier Fernández and Eduardo Luis López

There have been so many comments on the networks that Javier Fernández himself spoke out on his X account.

The ‘Singer’ wanted to come out and clarify that there was a ‘hack’ that was responsible for messages on his account about an alleged verbal attack between the narrators. “I want to clarify that the publication about an alleged verbal attack or offense is completely false. I would never attack a co-worker. I deeply respect my colleagues. We will take action for this hack of my account,” said Javier Fernández in his X account. .

I want to clarify that the publication about an alleged verbal attack or offense is completely false. 🚫 I would never attack a coworker🤝

I deeply respect my colleagues.

We will take action for this hack of my account. pic.twitter.com/FYBu0sMFx8 — Javier Fernández Franco (@Cantantedelgol) November 27, 2023

While Eduardo Luis, in addition to having responded on his personal X account, also spoke out again about the incident with his partner from Win.

“The first can be anyone, at work, in football, or in storytelling. But the best is only one,” said the ‘Toxi relator’ on his YouTube channel while he was doing a live show.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALLRED

More sports news