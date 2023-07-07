The sprinter from Alpecin was relentless in the decisive meters and won his third stage in the ‘grande boucle’. This time he went after one-on-one with Mark Cavendish in Bordeaux, with another great shot from his teammate Mathieu Van der Poel. The day was led by the French effort: Simon Guglielmi took the combativeness for spending a long time in a breakaway in which only his compatriots Pierre Latour and Nance Peters survived, captured in the last kilometers.

The flat 170-kilometre route starting in Mont-de-Marsan and finishing in Bordeaux, corresponding to the seventh stage of the Tour de France, found the same winner again: Jasper Phillipsen.

The Belgian was left with his third victory in the current edition by winning again in the final sprint. This time, with more ease than the previous ones, against the British Mark Cavendishwho launched the final attack from afar, but was unsuccessful against the power of Alpecin’s speedster.

The podium was completed by the Eritrean Binian Girmaywho was virtually unable to challenge for the day’s win against Philipsen and Cavendish, after the Belgian locked him up as the African was about to get involved in the dispute.

