National had the League title in their hands, but could not hold the 0-1 that they got in the first half, so millionaires he went with everything in the complement, achieved the tie and in an intense definition by penalties.

After the 1-1 of Millonarios and a high probability of a draw, Paulo Autori sent several footballers to the field to contribute their experience in the definition by penalties, being Jarlan Barrera, one of the players called to make a collection.

strong signs

Barrera was not a happy ending, because in the fifth charge of Nacional, the midfielder had at his feet the possibility that the series would continue alive, but he failed.

With that missed penalty, the footballer registers a record against in his account, because in the decisive finals that have been defined in those instances, the player has ended up making a mistake.

It has happened with the Colombia youth team, Junior and now Nacional, that’s why it was the center of criticism.

With Colombia U-20, they were eliminated from the World Cup in the category in 2015 after losing 1-0 against the United States in the round of 16. Ten minutes from the final whistle, Jarlan Barrera missed a penalty that would have taken the game to extra time.

With Junior, Barrera was in the Copa Sudamericana final against Athletico Paranaense in Brazil. On that occasion, the Brazilians were the champions, but in regulation time the midfielder had the opportunity to take a penalty that would have made it 2-1 for his team, but he missed it.

That is why they celebrated it in Barranquilla.

And with Nacional, in the final with Milloanrios, he did it again.

