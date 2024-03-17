An investment project by Jared Kushner in Serbia and Albania is causing a stir. If his father-in-law Donald Trump becomes American president, the deal could have far-reaching consequences.

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner in Miami in early March Image: AFP

EA possible investment project by Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Serbia and Albania has sparked lively debates, especially in Belgrade. On Friday, Kushner confirmed the plans to the New York Times, which the newspaper used as the basis for a comprehensive report on the project. This in turn led to clear reactions from the Serbian government at the weekend.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

The “New York Times” reported that in Belgrade it was about building a hotel and a building with “1,500 residential units” and in Albania it was about building luxury resorts on the Mediterranean coast. “We are very excited. “We haven't done these deals yet, so they might not happen, but we've been working hard on them and we're pretty close,” Kushner was quoted as saying by the paper.