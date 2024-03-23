Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Spanish Andres Iniesta, 39 years old, the Emirates Club player, is facing a problem in Japan due to taxes, after the former Barcelona legend played for 5 years with the Vissel Kobe team, and Japanese taxes require him to pay 580 million yen (3.5 million euros).

“The Painter” is accused of not disclosing 860 million yen (5.2 million euros), the value of his salary at the Japanese club, and the player did not announce his income during his stay in Japan, according to Japanese government radio, also quoting the Spanish “Marca”.

The Japanese authorities indicated that the former Spanish international lived and resided in Japan with his family in the city of Kobe, so the Japanese Tax Authority is demanding that he pay 580 million yen, and the amount includes additional fees for non-payment of due taxes.

During the five years that Iniesta spent in Japan, he scored 26 goals and 25 assists during 134 official matches from 2018 to 2023.

The Emirates Club is considered the third stop in the career of the talented Spanish player, after Barcelona and Vissel Kobe. With the Falcons, Iniesta participated in 10 matches in the ADNOC Professional League for 822 minutes, and scored two goals against Al Ain and Ajman, and made an assist in the Ajman match, which ended in a 4-0 draw. -4.

There are more than one player other than Iniesta who suffer from problems with Japanese taxes, including Kim Jin-hyun (36 years old), Cerezo Osaka’s goalkeeper, whose salary did not reach 700 million yen (4.2 million euros), and the Brazilian striker Anderson Patrick Oliveira (36 years old), who currently plays for Nagoya. Grampus, and it is said that he did not disclose 600 million yen (3.6 million euros).