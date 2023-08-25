The Nikkei index fell 2.05 percent to close at 31,624.28 points, the biggest daily decline in more than three weeks, but it achieved a weekly gain of 0.55 percent..

The broader Topix index fell 0.88% to 2266.40, with a weekly loss of 1.3%..

NVIDIA shares settled at the end of trading, Thursday, after rising to a record high with the company announcing a plan to buy back shares worth $ 25 billion and record quarterly revenues, supported by strong demand for its chips that focus on artificial intelligence..

Shares of chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 5.93 percent and its counterpart, Screen Holdings, fell 3.44 percent. Technology investment group SoftBank fell 3.05 percent.

Of the 33 sub-indices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, only three indices rose, with the freight sector index rising 0.15 percent.

Medical equipment maker Olympus rose 1.03 percent, the best performer on the Nikkei index.