One Piece Odyssey debuted in second position in the Japanese ranking from 9 to 15 January 2023: a good result for the latest tie-in based on the work of Eiichiro Oda, which received excellent marks from the international press and must now prove its worth with the public.

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 64,799 / 4,695,052 [PS4] One Piece Odyssey – 35,123 / NEW [PS5] One Piece Odyssey – 26,879 / NEW [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 22,094 / 3,817,608 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 18,172 / 5,101,319 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 14,849 / 969,291 [NSW] Minecraft – 11,025 / 3,008,474 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 7,864 / 254,564 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,587 / 5,100,328 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 7,382 / 1,151,855

Naturally Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to dominate, now reaching 4.7 million copies only at home, and there are no further new entries for the moment, therefore compared to last week the scenario has not changed much.

Nintendo Switch OLED model – 44,147 PlayStation 5 – 39,468 Nintendo Switch – 17,957 Nintendo Switch Lite – 12,586 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,645 PlayStation 4 – 1,099 Xbox Series S – 785 Xbox Series X – 267 New Nintendo 2D XL – 93

On the hardware front, the positions appear more or less unchanged, although there is a sharp drop in the numbers totaled by all platforms: is it a normalization compared to the Christmas period or a problem with stock in stores? Hard to tell.