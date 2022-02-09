Japan offered to send to Europe part of its imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) in full tension between the West and Russia over the crisis on the Ukrainian border. This was stated by the Japanese trade minister, Koichi Hajiudaseeking to prevent a possible energy crisis on the European continent.

The minister confirmed that many shipments they were being diverted to Europe by private entities and that ships with LNG will continue to arrive in this continent throughout the month of February and March.

In turn, Haguida emphasized to the press that this aid will be subject to having the japan needsrecalling its high dependence on fuels.

We have communicated to the United States and the European Union that this cooperation will take place as long as it does not affect Japan’s needs for electricity and gas. See also US and NATO respond with proposals for dialogue to Russian demands on Ukraine

The decision to “cooperate” arises from the possibility that Russia, one of the largest suppliers of this fuel to Europe (40%), cut supplies to the continent and this can enter a energy crisis in the medium and long term.

To date, Japan does not have much to offer due to the high needs arising from the intense snowfall that the country went through, but its input can be significant, since it is one of the largest importers of LNG in the world due to its geographical peculiarities and lack of own resources.

With imports of 74.5 million tons in 2020 that came mainly from Australia, Malaysia and Qatar (65%), while just 6% was obtained from Russia and the United States, Japan was one of the biggest consumers of LNG in the world.

The archipelago has a Deposit of 1.67 million tons destined for the energy generation for private companies, according to figures collected by the Nikkei newspaper, from where the shipments would be extracted through agreements between private energy companies to overcome commercial obstacles at the public level.

Japan’s decision comes after representatives of U.S and her own European Union ask the country to extend its energy assistance to ensure a stable supply during the winter, the Japanese minister confirmed.

