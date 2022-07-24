A 300 meter high cloud of smoke rises, glowing rock shoots out of the crater: In southern Japan, dozens of people have to leave their homes and get to safety from the Sakurajima volcano.

Active volcano Sakurajima can be seen from the city of Tarumizu in southern Kagoshima Prefecture. Image: dpa

In southern Japan, the highest warning level has been declared for the Sakurajima volcano. After an eruption on Sunday evening (local time), dozens of residents from two nearby towns were asked to leave their homes and get to safety, the authorities said.

Television images showed red-hot rock shooting out of the crater and a cloud of smoke rising about 300 meters above the volcano. According to the government, there were initially no reports of damage.

The Japanese weather agency issued the highest warning level for the 1117 meter high volcano, which had already erupted four times from Saturday to Sunday afternoon. The extremely active Sakurajima regularly spews ash and smoke and is a popular tourist attraction. Japan lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a volcanic belt that stretches across numerous countries.