The First Lady and President Lula spend the holidays at the Aratu naval base, in Bahia; traveled on friday (17.feb)

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, enjoyed Carnival this Sunday (Feb.19, 2023), in the Gil family’s Expresso 2222 cabin, on the Barra-Ondina circuit, on the seafront of Salvador. Janja wore a custom stateroom abbah and sat in a private area.

Flora Gil, Gilberto Gil’s wife, welcomed the first lady. Images published on social networks show the two accompanied by the musician and the senator’s wife Jaques Wagner (EN), Fátima Mendonça.

Watch (54s):

jaja and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) traveled on Friday (17.Feb.2023) to spend Carnival at the Aratu naval base, close to Salvador. The place is the same one that Lula used to rest several times in his first 2 terms at the head of the Planalto.

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, also stopped by the box on Saturday (18.Feb.2023), including for a performance on stage with Gil.