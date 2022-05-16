Janick Maceta made history a year ago, the May 16, 2021, when she was placed among the first three participants in the 69th edition of Miss Universe, the largest and most important beauty pageant in the world. Review here how was that unforgettable night.

The model and sound engineer had achieved important positions in contests such as Miss Supranational 2019 and Miss Tourism World 2018. She came to this event as Miss Peru 2020, and specialists in the field such as Osmel Sousa, the ‘Czar of the beauty’, they included her among the favorites to win the crown.

The preliminary rounds

The contest began a few nights ago, with the parade of typical costumes held on the night of May 13. Janick dazzled those present with an elegant suit by Beto Pinedo, based on the parihuana, an animal that would have inspired the colors of the Peruvian flag. This show doubled as a tribute to the country for its bicentennial.

The following night, the national representative competed in two other parades, one for a swimsuit and the other for a gala. Her excellent performance on the catwalk earned her to be announced among the 21 best contestants at the final gala that May 16, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida (United States).

the way to the end

After going through these stages, Janick Flowerpot She went on to the swimsuit phase of the parade, in which she wore a yellow bikini. Her security and charisma earned her a place in the top 10, where she was part of the parade in a gala dress. This time, she wore an elegant silver dress. After showing poise and friendliness again, she managed to place herself among the 5 finalists.

powerful messages

In this last evaluation, the candidates had to pronounce themselves on topics of social interest. The first question for Janick concerned the victims of sexual and domestic violence, and his response drew praise.

“I admire their strength, they are survivors. I’ve been there too, I’m the heroine of my own story, that’s why I’m committed to saving little girls from being victims. Never let your voices be silenced.” Held.

The second topic was the climate change that the planet is experiencing. “It is our responsibility to take action to save our planet. We can start making a difference little by little, recycling, teaching the new generations to take care of our beautiful land. We are only here once. This is the time in which we must start taking care of it, “said the Peruvian.

Finally, the jury’s decision placed Maceta as the third best contestant in the prestigious contest, behind the Brazilian Julia Gama, second, and the Mexican Andrea Meza, who was crowned Miss Universe. It was the first time in 64 years that a Peruvian was positioned among the top 3.