Janet Barboza She was encouraged to reveal the tremendous rudeness that Ana Paula Consorte did to Brunella Horna when they met for the first time. Apparently, this fact caused a break in the relationship between Paolo Guerrero's girlfriend and Richard Acuña's wife. But that is not all. Consorte has publicly expressed that she prefers to keep her distance from the popular 'Baby Brune', who made a radical decision in response to this behavior from the Brazilian. Below, everything that happened between the two.

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Horna rules out being a friend of Ana Paula Consorte because of what she did online: what happened?

What was Ana Paula Consorte's rudeness to Brunella Horna?

Last Wednesday, March 27, Janet Barboza took advantage of his program 'America today' to tell about the tremendous rudeness that Ana Paula Consorte did to Brunella Horna when they first met.

The 'Rulitos' narrated that Ana Paula arrived at Brunella's house due to Paolo Guerrero's negotiations with the César Vallejo club, which is directed by Richard Acuña. In this meeting, the Brazilian asked the husband of 'Baby Brune' to dissolve the 'Predator' contract.

Similarly, Janet stated that, at the end of that meeting, Brunella approached Ana Paula to ask her if she understood Spanish and Consorte turned her face away.

“At the end Brunella comes down to say goodbye to her guests, she approaches to talk to Ana Paula and says to her: 'Do you understand Spanish?' “Ana Paula told her: 'I understand everything' and she looked at the wall”said Barboza.

According to 'Rulitos', Ana Paula ignored Brunella and refused to continue speaking to her, despite being in the same place. This behavior by Consorte was interpreted as a clear slight and has generated speculation about the possible reasons behind this attitude.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly criticizes Ana Paula Consorte for supporting a comment about Brunella Horna: “She has no diplomacy”

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about Brunella Horna?

Ana Paula Consorte was approached by a reporter from the program 'Amor y fuego' to ask about her connection with Brunella Horna.

Let us remember that, a few days ago, the Brazilian 'liked' a controversial comment from a follower in which Richard Acuña's wife was directly mentioned: “Don't be friends with Brunella, she will do everything for convenience.”

Given this, the media looked for Consorte, who was firm in his position and declared: “Not with that girl (Brunella), not at all with her. She speaks many things that are not true.” This statement has fueled rumors of a feud between the two, although Consorte did not give specific details about the reason for her decision.

What was Brunella Horna's radical decision in response to statements by Ana Paula Consorte?

Given the controversial statements of Ana Paula Consorte, Brunella Horna He made the radical decision not to speak publicly on the issue and travel outside of Peru.

“After what happened with Ana Paula, my dear Brunella Horna flew away,It has run and it is the truth”said the popular 'Giselo'. Given this, Janet Barboza indicated that Horna took a flight to Europe. “Brunella Horna had an agreed trip to Madrid and Paris several weeks ago and, well, she had to be there for four days. The one she can, she can and the one she can't…”, commented the popular 'Rulitos'.

#Janet #Barboza #reveals #strong #disrespect #Ana #Paula #Consorte #Brunella #Horna #quotI #don39t #talk #anymorequot