Jaminton campaz.
The Colombian was a figure with that club, but…
The start of the season Central Rosary It was not so happy to say the least. He did not show up on the first day of the meeting. Jaminton Campazwho is a priority for the 2024 season, at the request of the coach Miguel Russo.
Juan Carlos Torres, his representative, warned that not everything is closed in the purchase operation of 50 percent of the rights of Campaz, between Rosario and Guild.
So?
In a conversation with 'VBar Caracol', Campaz's agent assured that the footballer is on vacation, while waiting for an agreement between the two clubs, since the Brazilian team hopes for peace and safety with the operation, meaning that there is still a small debt.
From the player's entourage there is no talk of looking at other offers, as he wants to stay at Central for the 2024 season. However, they hope that the situation will be resolved soon, so as not to waste time and appear for preseason work.
