Jaminton Campaz was the only new player on the list of 26 called up by Néstor Lorenzo to the Colombian National Team for the matches against Brazil, on November 16, and Paraguay, on the 21st of the same month.

Campaz had never been called up by Lorenzo, but he had been called up by Reinaldo Rueda, who included him on the list for the 2021 Copa América in Brazil. And his recent numbers make his call more than justified.

Campaz responded to the Argentine coach’s confidence in spades: This Saturday he was the figure of Rosario Central’s resounding victory, which beat River Plate 3-1 in the Argentine League Cup.

The Colombian contributed an assist for Central’s first goal, scored by Luca Martínez Dupuy in minute 45+2. With that goal, the Rosario team equaled a game that River had won with a goal from Ezequiel Barco, at 26.

An own goal by Leandro González Pirez put Central ahead in the 57th minute and then, in the 85th minute, Campaz crowned a counterattack by his team with an extraordinary finish, to achieve the final 3-1.

Campaz is in a brilliant moment in Argentine football and now, that he returns to the National Team, he becomes one of the hopes for the team to regain offensive power.

Jaminton Campaz's figures in the Rosario Central vs. River Plate.

