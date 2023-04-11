The images show the “constellation Cassiopeia A”, which is the remnant of a supernova, that is, the last stage in the life of the star that witnesses its explosion.

This explosion occurred 340 years ago, but the new images are the youngest of known supernova remnants in our galaxy.

This has been studied in great detail for decades.

But thanks to the “James Webb” telescope, there are clear pictures of the “constellation Cassiopeia A”, which is 11 thousand light-years away from Earth.

These images explain why this orb is called the “Green Monster”.

Other telescopes before James Webb had previously taken pictures of this astronomical phenomenon, including one in 1999 and another in 2002.

But the images taken by “James Webb” show more detail than ever before, due to the use of the medium infrared camera, which has the ability to analyze the colors of the spectrum.

And the astronomer at Princeton University, T. Tammm, says that compared to the previous images, we can see amazing details that they were not able to see before, according to the Australian network, “ABC”.

She added that the infrared light in the new images is being converted into what is known as “wavelengths of light”.

And she pointed out that we can now see images with more colors, compared to previous images, which makes them look like gems.