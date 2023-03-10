James Rodríguez: why is he the big question for Olympiacos?

the novel of James Rodriguez at Olympiacos It does not finish. He hasn’t played for almost a month due to injury and everything indicates that he is ready to return to the courts, but…

The match against AEK, which was postponed due to the tragedy of the collision of two trains that left injuries and deaths in Greecewas postponed.

(Linda Caicedo makes history! Watch her first goal for Real Madrid)

(Piqué’s ex-girlfriend appears and aggravates controversy over Shakira: “We have to help each other”)

spoke the DT

The organization of the tournament indicated that the game will be played on March 12 and it was learned that the midfielder could be ready to play.

“James has been training alone for three days. He will join the team on Monday. Therefore, his participation against AEK is certain, ”said the DT, Michael Salgado.

However, not everything is confirmed. The portal ‘To10’ said that the man from Cucuta is fine, but he would not play because he does not have a competitive rhythm.

Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

The game against AEK is key in the rental, which is why Míchel, who knows that James has improved, would not take it into account because he said: “He needs rhythm and training.”

“The coaching staff opted for both the Olympiakos midfielder and Gary not to participate in the final part of the program, which included doubles, so they would not be involved in contact training yet,” the outlet stated.

(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: Piqué darts, video) (NBA star, protagonist of spectacular shooting against robbers, video)