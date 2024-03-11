James Rodriguez He is a multifaceted man. Several things have mixed his life as a footballer and businessman, among them, being the president of the Atlético Parceros of the Kings League.

And in that team he gave his compatriot the opportunity Giovanni Moreno, who has been one of the best players in the tournament.

Excited

Moreno was the architect of one of the most important and talented goals of the competition, so much so that he moved the club president, the Sao Paulo midfielder.

He scored the goal in the match against The Chamos, a Chilean that left those present and those following the game online with their mouths open.

Moreno also did not keep that goal, he also scored a penalty for the victory of James' team, and in the video you can see how excited he was with the goals.

Sports