With The Suicide Squad, James Gunn proved once again that he is capable of delivering a superhero movie full of humor, violence and personality. It seems that the people of Dc comics was fascinated with his work, because in addition to Peacemaker, the filmmaker is also working on another project for this publisher.

Via Twitter, Gunn confirmed that he is already working on “something else” for DC Comics, but at the time of writing, we have no idea what it could be.

“Yes, I am developing another DC project in addition to Peacemaker.”

Considering how successful it was The Suicide Squad, it is entirely possible that Gunn, one way or another, is already working on its sequel. Similarly, in the past there have been rumors that the director could give greater visibility to other lesser-known heroes of this universe, as he did with the previously mentioned film and Guardians of the Galaxy for him MCU.

Via: Twitter