Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat They locate 'narcocamp' and the body of a man, on the road known as Carretera Comanja de Corona towards Lagos de Moreno in the La Sauceda community.

During a surveillance tour during the early hours of this Saturday, March 16, the State Police spotted the body of a man wrapped in plastic.

The uniformed officers expanded the search in the area and found an improvised camp in which there was tactical equipment, as well as two 9 millimeter caliber firearms, with a magazine supplied with useful cartridges.

29 useful cartridges of different calibers were also located at the site. In addition, there were two plastic wrappers with the drug known as crystal, one bag with insignia corresponding to a criminal group and two ballistic vests.

Everything found was made available to the ministerial authority for the respective investigation.

State Public Security Secretariat

The body was transferred to the region's Forensic Medical Service awaiting identification. Unofficially it was reported that seized has logos of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

They dismantle 'narcocamp' in the magical town of Mazamitla

In another fact, the Secretary of State Security They located another 'narcocamp' during his tour of the delegation known as Del Corral Falso, in the gap known as Puerta del Zapatero in the magical town, Mazamitla.

On the site there is also located tactical equipment, such as a pair of ballistic plates, a vest, two findings and various magazines For weapons of different calibers, useful cartridges of .223 caliber stand out, as well as 5.56, among others.

State Public Security Secretariat

In addition, a chest-type backpack in which there were 125 transparent bags with glass, which weighed 47 grams.

As well as 214 transparent bags with green and dry vegetables, with the characteristics of marijuana, weighing one kilo 800 grams. What was located was made available to the Public Ministry.