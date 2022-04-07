Guadalajara Jalisco.- The Congress of Jalisco approved he in general equality marriageprohibit and sanctions ‘conversion therapies’ with fines and recognize the gender identity in Extraordinary Session on the morning of Thursday, April 7.

With 26 votes in favour, 8 against and 1 abstention the Jalisco Congress approved same-sex marriage, with which people of the same sex can marrynot only ‘living together’, which is the way in which they unite with the person they love.

With 32 votes in favor and five againstI know ban conversion therapy in Jalisco, also known as Efforts to Correct Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (ECOSIG) and punishes them with fines of 300 Updating Measurement Units (UMAS), which would be equivalent to 28,860 pesos as of today.

On the other hand, the igender identity is now recognized also by the state of Jalisco, since with 26 votes in favor, 10 against and one abstention, the state Congress approved the recognition of gender identity.

Outside the Congress of Jalisco activists and citizens celebrated the rulings, after spending more than 8 hours demonstrating, dancing, waiting and demanding approvals.

In social networks, users also celebrated the results of the legislation, however, they also expressed discontent because originally in the newly created article 202 the Penal CodeI know It established sentences of up to 10 years in prison for those who will carry out and promote conversion therapies, which was modified to an economic fine of 28,860.

In addition, users on social networks also commented on their dissatisfaction that the recognition of gender identity be until the age of majority of the individual in question, thereby “leaving trans children out” as users wrote.

He also highlighted the participation of deputy María Elena López Jara, from Movimiento Ciudadano, who denounced that she and colleagues from the Jalisco Congress they have received hundreds of threats and hate messages by “anti-rights” groups that oppose Same-Sex Marriage.