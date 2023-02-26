AB Sewer Sunday, February 26, 2023, 19:33



The Hozono Global Jairis returned this Sunday to Fausto Vicent and did so through the front door, after the break for the national team matches and resuming the competition away from home. The sewer club faced another crucial clash to lay the foundations for permanence and responded in style. He was able to defeat Kutxabank Araski from Vitoria and achieved a revitalizing victory.

The team coached by Eric Surís took to the court with Tamara Seda, María Bettencourt, Claudia Contell, Belén Arrojo and Shante Evans. The sewers, with a good defense from the beginning, could not show their faces in attack. Thus, it was necessary to wait until almost minute three to see the first basket of the match, through Chatrice White, who had her answer in the hands of Shante Evans.

78

hozono jairis Bettencourt (16), Contell (5), Arrojo (6), Evan (4), Seda (9) -starting five- Konig (16), Brcaninovic (11), De Souza (11), Fernandes and Cotano. 74

araski Asurmendi (10), Chagas (2), Atkinson (23), Burani (6), White (12) -starting quintet- Holopainen (8), Van den Adel (3), Alarcón (6), Diarra (4) and Castilian. partial

16-16, 19-17 (35-33 at halftime), 24-16 and 19-25 (78-74, final).

referees

Sánchez, S., Hurtado, JR and Diz, I. No players eliminated.

incidents

Fausto Vicent Pavilion, from Alcantarilla.

Araski proposed a defense in the zone that drowned out the locals, with White being the undisputed protagonist, who dominated the Basque score at the beginning and forced Surís’ first timeout, with the score at 2-8. Next, Érika de Souza assumed the leading role in the painting and was seconded by a once again colossal Bettencourt, to achieve the equalizer.

Hozono Global Jairis had a great finish to the first period, with De Souza dominating and confirming the comeback with a fantastic three-pointer from Aislinn Konig (14-13), just over a minute to finish a quarter that ended tied at 16.

visitor response



The visitors initially responded after the restart, but then the local rush arrived, which made the outside success count, with three-pointers from Konig and Brcaninovic from almost eight meters (24-18). Madelen Urieta’s team tried to stay on the scoreboard, although Bettencourt was once again the main person in charge of maintaining the Jairista income (28-23).

The defensive intensity continued to put the visitors in trouble when it came to finding the rim, coming to a blank for several minutes, and establishing the biggest difference up to then, after a new triple by Konig after a block (31- 2. 3). Araski reacted and endorsed a 0-7 run to get air, but Konig, again beyond the perimeter, responded in style. With 34-30 the teams went to changing rooms.

The second part started with a Hozono who made clear his intention to leave on the scoreboard. With Bettencourt once again plugged in, the difference of ten points was reached (45-35). Araski was reluctant to let go, but two consecutive baskets were countered by a Contell who joined the three-point party, continued by Tamara Seda, who allowed Jairis to go eleven points and Fausto to collapse (50-39 ). There was no room for relaxation against an opponent determined to recover on time. The last part of the quarter ended up being a ‘give and take’, which maintained the difference of 10 points for those from Alcantarilla (59-49).

The last quarter began with a somewhat more erratic Jairis, which the Basques took advantage of to slightly reduce the disadvantage. However, Konig and Brcaninovic reappeared on the scene to show their three-point power, recovering the 11 points up (66-55) and once again causing the uproar from a crowd that saw the eighth victory getting closer.

Araski kept trying, but the local players responded to each basket with another. Carlinhos Brown was playing and Fausto was a party. Jairis controlled the last bars and, despite the fact that the difference was made up in the final seconds, victory was not in danger. Finally, 78-74 and a vital victory in the aspirations to maintain the category.