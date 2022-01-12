Ja Morant (22 years and 1.90 meters) has entered squarely in the face for the MVP of the regular season. The point guard leads the great revelation of this course, the Memphis Grizzlies that after their victory against Golden State Warriors have 10 consecutive wins, the best streak ever in the franchise.

His performance in this historic stretch of the Grizzlies has been incredible after overcoming a problem in his left knee that had him off the slopes for 12 games, almost a month of inactivity that has not affected him: in the nine games he has played. on this streak (he only missed against the Los Angeles Clippers) has averaged 27.9 points and he has also established his highest score of the course with the 41 goals he endorsed for the Lakers at the FedEx Forum. In the overall season, he had 24.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists on average.

“Last night I saw two guys who should be considered in the MVP race, LeBron and Morant,” NBA and Lakers legend Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Morant has become a must-watch player on television and the most exciting in the League.”, Continued on a base with only three years of experience in the NBA, but that has started a project, that of Memphis, that seemed closed due to demolition with the end of the project Grint and grind after the goodbye to the franchise (voluntary or forced) of Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph …

The Grizzlies, high on the table

Morant, number two in the 2019 draft only behind Zion Williamson, showed from his first season the kind of player he would be. Brave and aggressive, he is a knife towards the rival basket. He has a supernatural jumping ability (for example, his stopper against the Lakers) and a group of teammates like Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Tyus Jones … who fit well with his needs and who grow around him.

The ten victories in a row, moreover, have come against great ogres: Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Brooklyn Nets … that have allowed Memphis to settle comfortably to fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 29-14 with 2.5 games from second (Warriors) and 3.5 from the lead (Phoenix Suns). His winning percentage (67.4%) would put him second in the East ahead of the Nets and only behind the Chicago Bulls.