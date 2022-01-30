The Liga MX Femenil is celebrating, because today’s best Mexican goalkeeper is going to continue her adventure in Europe and join the list of warriors who proudly represent our country in the old continent. The native of Tijuana, Baja California, moves to a new frontier and will defend the colors of Sevilla Feminino.
The goalkeeper was in Xolos Femenil since 2017. With 125 appearances, her performance earned her calls to the Mexican National Team, directed by Mónica Verga, who has put all her trust in González. So it does not come as a surprise that they looked for it from other countries to get their great quality.
““Coming here is a step I have always dreamed of taking. For the first time I will play away from what I call home“.”
– Itzel González, Sevilla goalkeeper
Itzel is going to loan to the Andalusian team, since he signed a contract extension until 2024 with Tijuana and for now he will be there for six months, with the full support of the club.
We hope that she breaks it and is a permanent fixture so that she can stay there longer, learning and facing the best in the world, so that she can bring that new knowledge to Mexico!
#Itzel #González #goalkeeper #Sevilla
Leave a Reply