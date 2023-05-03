The director of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), Maria Elena Alvarez Buyllareported that it is already ready to Homeland, the vaccine against Covid-19 made by the Government of Mexico.

Maria Elena Alvarez Buylla indicated that the homeland vaccine It is in an authorization phase, since it finished its tests in humans, having positive results, so the biological will be applied in Mexico as a booster dose.

“We already have the Patria vaccine as reinforcement with the data from the final phase being successful, meeting the criteria established by the World Health Organization for covid vaccines,” declared the director of Conacyt.

The vaccine, developed by the laboratory Avimex With government funds, it met the requirements established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be used as reinforcement in the vaccination scheme.

“Having this platform opens the way for us to recover the sovereignty of vaccines, which is so important for the prevention of diseases, thanks to the conjunction of public capacities, various universities and public entities,” he asserted.

The development of the Patria vaccine had a lower cost of production compared to those developed by other laboratories with about 973 million pesos, informed Álvarez Buylla.

The Patria vaccine will be intramuscularly applied, like the rest of the conventional vaccines of its type.