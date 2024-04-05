Netflix has a countless catalog of movies, series and documentaries that often go unnoticed by many of its subscribers due to the overwhelming amount of content available. However, among these productions, there is a horror and comedy film released in 2023 on the streaming platform.

This film focused on zombies has captured the attention of numerous fans of the genre, who consider it superior, even, to the iconic series 'The Walking Dead', thanks to its unique focus on these living creatures. The film in question lasts more than 2 hours and has left many viewers breathless from the first minute.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: lasts less than 2 hours, is based on a real event and will help you raise your self-esteem

What's the zombie movie that's breaking it on Netflix?

We are referring to the Japanese Netflix film 'Zom 100: One Hundred Things I Want to Do Before I Become a Zombie', which is actually a live action of the anime of the same name, belonging to Crunchyroll and written by the creator of the series, also from Netflix, 'Alice in Borderland'.

This film, released on August 3, 2023, mixes scares and laughter due to its peculiar story and stars Eiji Akaso, who plays Akira Tendo. At the time, it was one of the most successful productions on the streaming giant, since its previews showed the image of a shark with legs that went viral on the networks due to its macabre appearance.

Zombie shark with legs that appears in the movie 'Zom 100'. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: it is the most watched movie in the world and it will make you doubt if it is worth falling in love again

What is the Netflix zombie movie, 'Zom 100' about?

The story follows Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso), a young man who fulfilled his dream of joining a prestigious company after graduating from university. However, sooner rather than later, everything turns into a nightmare because he gets trapped in the routine and exploited in his work, so he practically becomes the 'living dead'. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he wakes up in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

Instead of being afraid, Akira sees this situation as an opportunity to be reborn. He decides to dedicate his days to fulfilling a list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie.. Thus begins an adventure with his friends in which he faces the living dead and, surprisingly, a unique zombie shark with human legs.

Watch the trailer for 'Zom 100' here

Who are the actors and characters of 'Zom 100'?

Eiji Akaso as Akira Tendou

Mai Shiraishi as Shizuka Mikazuki

Shuntaro Yanagi as Kenichiro Ryuzaki

Kazuki Kitamura as Gonzo Kosugi

Akari Hayami

Yui Ichikawa

Doronzu Ishimoto

Miwako Kakei

May Kawasaki

Mukau Nakamura

Kurumi Nakata

Kenta Satoi

Shota Taniguchi

YOU CAN SEE: It's on Netflix and for many it has one of the most incredible endings in the history of cinema

Eiji Akaso is the main protagonist of 'Zom 100'. Photo: Netflix

How and where to watch the full 'Zom 100' movie?

If you are a fan of the apocalyptic genre, the living dead and comedy, the film 'Zom 100: one hundred things I want to do before becoming a zombie' It is the best alternative. It is currently available on Netflix's programming schedule.. To enjoy it from your Smart TV, tablet or mobile phone, you simply have to be a subscriber to the streaming platform, which is accessed by making a monthly, quarterly or annual payment, depending on your preferences as a user.

#It39s #Netflix #it39s #entertaining #zombie #movies #39The #Walking #Dead39