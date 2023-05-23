The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, thanked this Tuesday that a commission of the Peruvian Congress declared him “persona non grata”.” and reiterated that this appointment is a “pride” for him.

“Thank you very much, thank you very much for declaring me ‘persona non grata’, because I would feel bad if those legislators and the lady who holds power (Dina Boluarte) gave me an award or applauded me. Maybe it would make me ashamed, I would feel very bad, “said the president during his morning press conference.

And he added: “Thank you very much, it is a sign of pride.”

The Mexican president thus responded to the decision of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress that approved on Monday a motion to reject López Obrador’s statements on internal affairs of Peru and he asked the plenary session of the Legislature to declare him “persona non grata” in the Andean country.

The motion received 11 votes in favor, 1 against, and 3 abstentions from the members of the legislative working group, who They rejected the “unacceptable statements” of the head of the Mexican Executive, who a few days ago called Boluarte a “usurper”.

🚨#LAST MINUTE | AMLO THANKS THE GOVERNMENT OF PERU FOR DECLARING HIM PERSONA NON GRATA “Thank you very much that they declared me persona non grata, it is a sign of pride” Ask the people of Peru to empower themselves. pic.twitter.com/XTS0ObE585 — Noise on the Net (@RuidoEnLaRed) May 23, 2023

In addition, López Obrador said that the current president should leave “the Presidency to the one who won in a free and democratic election, to Pedro Castillo”, who has been in prison since December 7 after being dismissed by the Peruvian Congress after trying to give a coup.

Likewise, it refuses to hand over the presidency of the Pacific Alliance, arguing that Boluarte “is not legally and legitimately president of Peru.”

This morning, López Obrador asked the people of Peru, with whom he said he had no problems, “to empower themselves” before what he called an “elite, a rapacious minority” and before “corrupt politicians, influence peddlers, journalists sold, hired, intellectual pimps.”

The Mexican president, who has granted political asylum to Castillo’s wife and children, assures that he was the victim of a coup d’état “of the oligarchy” and that Boluarte, who took office by constitutional succession for being the vice president, “was imposed” on the Government of Peru for what she has “about 25% acceptance.”

At the end of last February, the Government of Peru announced the permanent retirement of its ambassador in Mexico and indicated that the bilateral relationship was limited to business managers.

