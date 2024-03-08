Dubai (Etihad)

The Italian national team shined at the conclusion of the “eighth edition” of the Fazza International Bow and Arrow Championship for People of Determination, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, with the participation of 230 male and female players from 56 countries.

Dubai and the Dubai Club for People of Determination succeeded in organizing 3 “Fazza” tournaments a short time ago, starting with the “Mother of Games”, followed by the “Powerlifting” and “Bow and Arrow” tournaments, and the latter is the last qualifying station for the “Paris 2024” Paralympic Games. .

The Italian team won with Turkey the gold in the final competitions, after strong competitions, entitled the challenge from Dubai to the “Paris Olympics”, and Mexican Molina Samuel broke the record at the level of the Americas in the open convex arch.

The closing day witnessed the qualification of Slovenian Jeva to the Paris Paralympics, after winning bronze in the open arch final. The athlete came to Dubai with her baby, who was not more than 8 months old, and expressed her overwhelming joy at the achievement.

Stefano Travisani and Iles Mingo from Italy won the gold medal in the Olympic crossbow (mixed team), while second place and the silver medal went to Japan, through Ayama Tomohbro and Jika, while Turkey came in third with the bronze medal of Sadik Savas and Yaqmud Sengul.

In the women's open arch final, the gold went to Italian Ilze Mingo, followed by Indian Puja and Slovenian Geva.

In the men's open arch final, Italian Stefano Travisani came in first place, followed by Frenchman Guillaume Toucault and Briton Camron Radvan.

The Italian team repeated the “Gold Scene” in the “W1 Mixed” competition, through Paolo Tonon and Belzari, and the Czech Republic came in runner-up through Karel and Teresa, while third place went to the British team, which was represented by Martin and Victoria.

The “W1 Women’s” final brought a smile to Korea through Kim Ok, while the Czech Republic won the silver and bronze medals, signed by Teresa and Sarka Boltar Musilova. In the “W1 Men’s” final, Turkey’s Aiden came in first place, followed by Iranian Muhammad Zandi and Finnish Jean-Pierre.

Turkey's Cure won the gold medal in the open category (women's) in the compound arch, leaving second place, and the silver medal went to Frenchwoman Julie Jobin, while Brazilian Jane Carla came in third place.