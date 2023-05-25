Sensational Mattia Furlani in Savona: the 18-year-old blue champion hits a huge 8.44 facilitated by a wind of +2.2, slightly higher than the allowed 2.0. Without too much breeze it would have been the under 20 world record and would have approached the absolute Italian record of 8.47 that its legend Andrew Howe achieved on the occasion of his silver medal at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka. In statistical terms, it is still the best jump in the history for an under 20 athlete considering all conditions (regular and windy jumps), better than Kareem Streete-Thompson’s 8.40 (1991, +3.2) and his majesty Carl Lewis’ 8.35 (1980, +2.2).

In a blue key, the 21.60 of the European indoor weight champion Zane Weir stands out, with Leonardo Fabbri at 21.09. The return of Alessandro Sibilio after last season’s injury is very positive: he is second in the 400hs with 48 ”72 in the duel with the Qatari Abderrahman Samba. Two flashes in the sprint: in the 200m the Cuban Reynier Mena with 19″95 (+1.6), in the 100m the British Daryll Neita with 10″97 (+1.0). The men’s 100m was windy with the 9″94 of the British Reece Prescod (+2.7) and among the Azzurri the 10″08 of the Olympic relay champion Lorenzo Patta (third) and the disappointing 10″17 of the other Olympian Filippo Tortu (after the 10”16 of the battery, always with +2.7). Speaking of 4×100 gold in Tokyo, victory and personal for Fausto Desalu in the second test on 400 meters (46”15).

What Iapichino

It is also a great debut for Larissa Iapichino in the outdoor season. The blue immediately signs the outdoor personal best with a leap to 6.83 in the meeting of Kallithea, on the outskirts of Athens. A measurement that takes on even more value because it was obtained with a strong headwind of -1.8 meters per second and at the last attempt of a race in which she demonstrated excellent performance solidity. For the twenty-year-old from the Fiamme Gialle it is the confirmation of this year’s progress, which has already begun with silver at the European indoor championship, improving the Italian indoor record of 6.97 in Istanbul at the beginning of March. In Greece, the daughter of art, coached by her father-coach Gianni, lands immediately at 6.69 (+0.7) with the starting round and then manages to be decidedly constant with 6.68 (+0.1), a null, 6.72 (-0.7) and 6.68 (+0.2) before the final high note, finding the right rhythm during the race. “I’m very happy with this debut – comments Iapichino – in a race that was not easy because coming from a period of work in training there were still and there are things to fine-tune and check. Starting with the personal best with the wind against her is a source of great satisfaction and a stimulus for the next appointments. I want to thank the organization here in Athens who really made me feel at home. I can’t wait to compete at the Golden Gala”. Appointment on June 2nd.