The third knockout arrives for the Azzurri in the 2023 tournament but the Greens have been busy for the entire 80′

Logic prevails: Ireland, first team in the world rankings, goes to the Olimpico. He won 34-20, scoring 5 tries to 2. But Italy, despite the defeat – the third out of as many games in the 2023 Six Nations – confirms that it is on the right track. He can complain for an excessive number of turnovers and for some defensive inattention. But to be proud of having engaged the Greens for all 80′ of the match. Carry on like this and sooner or later victory – which has been missing in the tournament at home for the past ten years – will come.

First half — Ireland starts at full speed: the Tmo, after 90”, cancels a possible try by Lowe who loses the ball while pressing, but in the 3′ minute it is captain Ryan, following a great assist from Aki, who signs the scoresheet first (0- 5). However, Italy knows how to react: Lorenzo Cannone, in the 8th minute, with a double strike interspersed with a splendid feint, propitiates a try by Varney converted by Garbisi (7-5). It will be the only blue advantage of the match. It lasts 5′ because the Italian defense concedes too much space and Keenan, on another initiative by Aki, a thorn in the side, overturns the score. With the transformation of Bryne we go on 7-12. In the 18th minute Garbisi shortened with a goal (10-12), but it was Aki himself in the 21st minute, after a nice phrasing, who violated the tricolor goal line again (10-19). Italy doesn’t get demoralized, they accept to play, they do well even in an orderly scrum. But the Greens always have an alternative solution ready. And in the half hour they force the Azzurri into their own five meters for a long time. Hansen’s try – the one that is already worth the bonus point – arrives by inertia in the 37th minute (10-24). The last action before the interval, however, reopens the match surprisingly: Bruno intercepts a pass from Aki, makes a 70-metre sprint and deposits it between the posts. Garbisi makes no mistake and is 17-24. See also SSP | Ankle fracture for Bayliss, tests finished early

Second half — It is not a flash in the pan: Italy, in the recovery, confirms the progress shown in recent months. In the presence of the strongest national team of the moment, he plays on par. On the contrary, after having withstood the opposing pressure well, he further reduced the gap. In the 56th minute – with another goal from Garbisi – it’s 20-24. Ireland, after a try by Aki canceled by the Tmo for an obvious forward, 8′ later responded right from the pitch with Byrne (20-27). The Azzurri play openly, but in the moment of truth it is the guests who score the goal of the bracket (converted), again with Hansen (brace), then chosen as man of the match. It ends 20-35 (0 points to 5). Italy postpones the successful attempt to the match against Wales, also scheduled at the Olimpico in two weekends. Ireland flies to the Grand Slam. See also Formula E | Fenestraz was born with Nissan e.dams in 2022-2023

Italy-Ireland 20-34 (17-24) — Markers: pt 3′. M. Ryan, 8′ m. Varney tr. P. Garbisi, 13′ m. Keehan tr. Byrne, 18′ cp P. Garbisi, 21′ m. Aki tr. Byrne, 41′ m. Bruno tr. P. Garbisi; st 16′ cp P. Garbisi, 24′ cp Byrne, 31′ st Hansen tr. Byrne

Italy: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Menoncello (38′ st Morisi), Bruno; P. Garbisi (32′ st Allan), Varney (27′ st Fusco); L. Cannone (25′ st Pettinelli), Lamaro (c), Negri; Ruzza, N. Cannone (25′ st Iachizzi); Ferrari (7′ st Riccioni), Nicotera (31′-41 pts and 20′ st Bigi), Fischetti (20′ st Zani).

Ireland: Keehan; Hansen, McCloskey (32′ St J. O’Brien), Aki, Lowe; Byrne, Casey (25′ St Murray); Conan (16′ St O’Mahoney), Van der Flier, Doris; Ryan (c, 38′ St Crowley), Henderson (13′ St Baird); Bealham (37′ st O’Toole), Kelleher (16′ st Sheehan), Porter (24′ st Kilcoyne).

Referee: Adamson (Scotland).

Note: spectators 51,034. Kicks: P. Garbisi 4 out of 4 (10 points); Byrne 4 of 46 (9 points).

Man of the match: Hansen.

Points: Italy 0; Ireland 5. See also Too much Leinster for Treviso: Benetton knocked out 42-10 in Dublin

February 25, 2023 (change February 25, 2023 | 8:14 pm)

