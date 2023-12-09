The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Ermak, if he nominates his candidacy for the post of head of state, can guarantee Vladimir Zelensky’s security after the elections in 2024. This was reported by the Italian publication L’Antidiplomatico.

“This [выдвижение Ермака] will provide the current president [Украины Зеленскому] the most gentle way to transfer power,” the material states.

As the publication emphasized, other candidates for the post of head of Ukraine pose a serious threat not only to Zelensky’s political career, but also to his life.

October 18 Candidate of Political Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis, Faculty of Public Administration, Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Alexander Konkov expressed the opinion that Zelensky is trying, with the help of the West, to find a legitimate reason for canceling the upcoming presidential elections in Ukraine in 2024. As the expert said, the main question is not who will go to the election of the head of state, but whether voting will take place at all.

Earlier, on September 4, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that Zelensky understands that any elections in the country will result in a loss and loss of power for him, so he and his team are trying to delay them as much as possible.

At the end of August, Zelensky announced that he was ready to run for a second term if elections were held in Ukraine in 2024. At the same time, he mentioned that holding elections during martial law is prohibited, but in theory this is possible if parliament supports the appropriate changes in legislation, the West provides financial support, and international observers go “into the trenches.”