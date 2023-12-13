The Italian Antonio 'Totonno' Juliano, former Napoli playerEuropean champion with Italy and one of the architects of the signing of the Argentine Diego Armando Maradonadied this Wednesday at the age of 80.

Juliano was a man loyal to his native Naples. He played 17 years (1961-78) with the 'Parthenopean' shirt, twelve of them as captain, and only one with Bologna, just before retiring.

During his career, He won two Italian Cups (1962 and 1976), an Alpine Cup (1966) and was capped 18 times for Italy. with which won the Italian Euro 68 and he was runner-up in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, in which he was defeated by Brazil.

In addition, he participated in the World Cup in England '66 and Germany '74. Once his career as a player ended, the historic Neapolitan became part of the club's board of directors in the 1980s and worked with the Italian Corrado Ferlainothen president, for the signing of Maradona in 1984, a move that changed the history of the Vesuvius club.

Today is one of the saddest days in Napoli's history and for our supporters. Antonio Juliano, who was Mr Napoli for two decades, has passed away.

If you are not familiar with him, it is worth finding out more about him and what he represented in our city.

Rest in peace, Totonno. pic.twitter.com/t4nobEjACB — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 13, 2023

Napoli issued a statement to say goodbye to its historic player and manager: “It is one of the worst days in the history of Napoli and its fans. Antonio Juliano, who for two decades was 'El Nápoles', has died. For those who did not know him, it is worth telling them who he was and what he represented for our city. “Ciao 'Totonno'!”, expressed the club.

The Italian had been suffering from health problems for several weeks and was under medical observation.

With information from EFE.

