Young takes center stage at the Garden. The visiting playmaker scores the last 14 points – including the triple with less than 2″ left on the clock – for the Hawks who dominate the last quarter 37-25 and surprise fold the Celtics forcing Game 6. The series is now at 3- 2 Boston and back to Georgia: it will be played on Thursday in the Italian night, in Atlanta. The greens seemed to have the match and qualification in hand, with Brown unleashed, from 35 points in the evening, but Atlanta, even without the suspended Murray, finds the attack and the best striker with the season in the balance, humiliating the defense of Coach Mazzulla, playoff rookie. The Celtics don’t get enough from Tatum, who shoots 1/11 from three points, including the last desperate wrong attempt at the end, receives a coach for protests with the game in the balance, ends with -9 plus/minus. Meanwhile, Philadelphia rejoices however the continuation of this series goes: Game 1 of its Conference semifinal, the 76ers are already qualified, will be played on Monday May 1st. Embiid will therefore have a lot of time to try to recover from yet another ailment.