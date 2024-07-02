Toluca, State of Mexico.- Ivar Sisniega landed this Monday in the Toluca International Airport (AIT)where the sports media were already waiting to hear his impressions on Mexico’s participation in the Copa America 2024.

The executive president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), according to his criteria, the Tricolor did not fail, but it did disappoint by not making it past the group stage.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“When you go to a tournament and you approach it with the mindset that I had said about passing, then we can speak of a disappointment, I don’t know if it was a failure but it was a disappointment,” he admitted.

“We all expected more from the team’s performance. I want to wait for the report, the analysis that the coaching staff does. There are players who have grown, players who have had great performances. Let’s not forget that we entered the Copa América and from the first match we got rid of our best player (Edson Álvarez).”

“There were challenges that the team had to face, I think that the group rose to the challenge of all those adverse situations, they never gave up, they always fought, so there are positive things to highlight,” Ivar Sisniega stressed.

Likewise, Ivar Sisniega maintains what Duilio Davino, sports director of National Teams, said, in keeping Jaime Lozano as coach and having faith in this work group despite the elimination.

“We are not considering a change in the coaching staff, we are talking about continuity. There are many positive aspects to the Mexican team, there are positive things, there are aspects to improve and we are going to work on that,” he said.

“Let’s have faith in this group of young people who gave everything because they love their country and because they want the best. That’s how sport is. Sometimes the result is only because of small margins, which doesn’t mean that the project is a failure, because there are many more valuable things to be saved.”

“This group, I repeat, is a group that we have today, we will continue working to give it all the support so that it continues to grow,” concluded Ivar Sisniega.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.