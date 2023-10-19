A video in which Chechito is shown wearing a scarf, a vest and showing his best dance moves. huaylash in Huancayo It went viral on TikTok. The events occurred when the singer was giving a show in the city. After showing his dancing skills, the spectators in the audience applauded him. singer of Cómplices de la Cumbia.

Praise was also given in TikTok, in which Internet users applauded and highlighted the singer’s humility. “This young man was over the top. What humility and simplicity. Pride for his mother. The scarf, the vest. Incredible,” said one user. “Well deserved, Chechito, after all the storm, today you shine like never before,” another comment reads.

The video in question has reached more than 298,000 users on the aforementioned platform. At the same time, it also accumulates more than 12,100 likes and 171 comments. The creator of this audiovisual piece is the user @christian.daga2023 who, according to his TikTok profile, is part of the General Production team of Cómplices de la Cumbia, an orchestra that includes Chechito.

Who is Chechito, the popular ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’?

Sergio Gonzalo Romero is the real name of Chechito, the best-known figure of the group Los Cómplices de la cumbia. Due to his physical resemblance, many of his followers on social networks have nicknamed him the ‘Bad Bunny of Peruvian Chicha’, since he has some similarities with the Puerto Rican artist.