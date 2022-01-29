Mexico City.- The little brothers Emily Daniela and Dylan Mateo Pacheco Moreno, 5 and 6 years old, are wanted by the authorities after they disappeared on January 28 at the mayor’s office TlahuacMexico City.

The brothers and sisters They were last seen on Miguel Negrete street in the Santiago Zapotitlán neighborhood, in the aforementioned mayor’s office.

Behind the disappearance of minors the Attorney General of Mexico City issued a amber alert to find the whereabouts of both.

Read More: Did Your Luck Run Out? Thief who robbed 58 convenience stores in Edomex falls

Apparently Emily Y Dylan They were accompanied by a person identified as Miriam Michelle Murillo Smith, 20 years old.

Emilu was wearing a pink shirt, blue pants and navy blue sandals the day she He disappeared and as a particular sign he is missing a piece of the index finger of his left hand. While her brother wore light blue pajamas with a dinosaur print and navy blue tennis shoes with orange.

Read more: “El Viejón”, a member of the Sinaloa Cartel, falls with 42 kilos of cocaine in CDMX

If you have seen them, please call the telephone numbers 55 53 45 50 67 or ending 84 and 82, or go to 356 Jardín avenue, in the Del Gas neighborhood in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.