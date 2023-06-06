As is well known, the history of Ash Ketchum has finally ended officially to make way for new protagonists in the anime of Pokemon, thus leaving the series after becoming the world champion. However, there are doubts that have remained in the air, one of them would be the romantic interest of this traveler from the regions.

It has long been thought that the girl who would take the heart of Ash would be neither more nor less than Mistysince she was the first to join his journey and cross with him Kanto, The Orange and Johto Islands. However, it seems that in the end they could not be related in that way, and that leads to a character that was added to the plot much later.

This is neither more nor less than serenewho throughout the X/Y saga has somehow hinted at Ash that he feels something for him, something that obviously the native of the town Pallette it does not notice it. However, in the last chapter where they are seen together, she decides to take her initiative, so she kisses him on the stairs goodbye.

So we can see Ash flushed by the fact, there are no words in between, only a goodbye that remains in the air until in other seasons they cross paths again. No other anime girl from Pokemon He went to those extremes, in addition to establishing a past in which they already knew each other, which is why he is considered to have really had something romantic with the character.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: I honestly don’t know why they always seek to give Ash romantic interest. I mean, he is a 10-year-old boy, at that age I don’t think he has it among his priorities.