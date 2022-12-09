At the moment the brand of DC Comics is going through a transition in terms of the production of movies and series, which is why some projects like Batgirl and up to a third of Wonder Woman. And now, it has come to light that there was a new tape of Batman Beyond that would have been wiped off the map recently.

According to a rumor from jeff sneider of The Hot Mic Podcast , michael keaton was contracted to obtain another film of the character of DCbut that’s over now, and Umberto González of The Wrap revealed that that movie was supposed to be a version Batman Beyond but in format of live action as commented by journalists.

FYI @TheInSneiderthe “only” Michael Keaton Batman movie you’re talking about that Christina Hodson was writing, was in fact the BATMAN BEYOND movie. pic.twitter.com/I1MpKZiJGG — Umberto González (@elmayimbe) December 9, 2022

FYI @TheInSneider. The Michael Keaton ‘solo’ Batman movie you’re talking about that Christina Hodson was writing, was in fact the BATMAN BEYOND movie.

If this movie was ever confirmed internally, that means its cancellation would have been as part of the new movie. Warner Bros. Discoverywhich implies the hiring of the new CEO of the films of DC, James Gunn. And it is that he ruled out the possibility of Wonder Woman 3 for not fitting in with the plans.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: By now it’s no surprise that such a movie has been cancelled. Hopefully it hasn’t been completely ruled out and at some point they will resume the idea.