Dubai (Etihad)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him and his patrons, and under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and based on His Highness’s constant keenness to revive the heritage The authentic folk, and instilling it in the hearts of future generations, Al Marmoom Camel Racecourse is witnessing today at noon the opening of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai’s Camel Festival 2022, which will continue until January 19.

The Dubai Camel Racing Club announced the full program of the festival, which will witness the wide participation of the institutions of the camel of His Highness Sheikhs, and the crosses of tribesmen from the Arab Gulf countries. During the festival, the crosses of the tribesmen compete for twenty symbols. The festival will include the ninth Marmoom auction “B” for the personal production “Fatamin”.

The distribution of the festival runs is 65 runs for the age of the tribes, 33 runs for the crosses of their Highnesses Sheikhs, and 40 runs for the sons of the tribes. The age of Al-Thaniah for the cross-breeding of His Highness Sheikhs and 32 for the sons of the tribes. In contrast, the age of the year and the zamoul will witness the establishment of 59 steps, with 27 steps for the hybridization of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and 32 steps for the hybridization of the tribesmen.

During the festival, 83 production runs will be held, including four production runs for the camel institutions of His Highness Sheikhs of the young age, and 79 rounds for the production of camel institutions for tribesmen of all ages.

For his part, Ali Saeed bin Saroud, Executive Director of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, confirmed that the festival of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, coincided with the advent of the fiftieth year of the UAE, that eternal memory and the great occasion, to boast bright radiances, and a future Prosperous for our victorious march.

Ali bin Saroud indicated that all arrangements have been completed to receive the festival, calling on all owners and individuals participating in the races to adhere to precautionary controls such as distancing and wearing masks, which contributes to the success of the festival.

