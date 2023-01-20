The settlement documents allege that the surgeon used more than $100,000 worth of products, such as slides, implants and stents, from DePuy between July 2013 and February 2018 in more than 20 surgeries in several Arab countries..

The Justice Department said DePuy provided the products to entice a surgeon to use her products in spine surgeries he performed in Boston on patients covered by the government health care programs Medicare and Medicaid, as opposed to surgeries abroad..

The Justice Department said the activity violated the federal False Claims Act and Anti-Bribery Act, which are designed to ensure doctors act in the best interests of their patients without being tempted by illicit financial incentives..

The settlement, for $9.75 million, includes a fine of $4.33 million and a refund of $5.42 million. Alexei Guzakovs, who disclosed the breach, will receive approximately $1.85 million in the settlement. The Ministry of Justice commended Debewie for her cooperation in the investigation.

DePuy said in a statement that the settlement avoids further lengthy legal proceedings and that the company is “committed to ensuring that our employees conduct their jobs in accordance with our faith and with all laws and regulations.”“.

The False Claims Act allows people who reveal corruption to sue on behalf of the government and receive a portion of the refund.

DePuy is based in Raynham, Massachusetts, and Johnson & Johnson is based in New Brunswick, New York.