The life of a housewife can be very stressful, especially if you are constantly struggling with childcare fees, bills to pay and family bills to make ends meet. This is not the case with Linda Andrade, a twenty-four year old married to a Dubai real estate tycoon.

The young woman was born in Jordan but raised in California, she married Richy Andrade, a real estate investor in the United Arab Emirates, in 2019. The couple lives permanently in Dubai in a luxury apartment.

However, Linda is not financially dependent on the man because she was already rich when she met her wealthy husband. You started a medi-spa business Flip Your Look at just 19 years old. He created the brand in Las Vegas and then sold the franchise in several American cities, thus securing a considerable fortune for his young age. Her meeting with her future husband did nothing but increase her coffers already full of treasures.

The woman has a large following on social media where she documents her daily routine including Dior bags, Tiffany jewels and luxury accessories for her newborn. She proudly showed off the golden pacifier she had purchased for her little girl, as well as the stroller which is worth more than $5,000. Naturally, the little girl attends a nursery school which has a monthly fee equal to the salary of many ordinary mortals. The posts that she publishes on Tik Tok reveal how much she spends every day and the images of her of her golden life go around the world thanks to her numerous followers.

Young, beautiful and super rich: this young couple won't have many wishes to fulfill because they already have much more than two newlyweds can afford to dream of. Linda is a young entrepreneur who is very clear about what she wants from life and has all the possibilities to reach the heights of success.

