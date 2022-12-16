Genoa – Accident this morning on the A10 in the section between the toll booth of Genoa Pegli and Genoa Airport towards Genoa. Involved a car that crashed into the guardrail without involving, as far as it appears, other means. The impact was particularly violent: the car was practically destroyed.

To report what happened other motorists who were passing through that point. It happened around 6.30. However, there is no trace of the driver who abandoned the car and fled on foot before rescuers arrived.

Traffic police officers are investigating the case.