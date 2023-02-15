Nfter an IT malfunction at Lufthansa on Wednesday, further trouble is already foreseeable for Friday. Then many flights will be canceled again because the Verdi union has called for a walkout – not only in Frankfurt, but also at the airports in Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen. The trade union extends its measures in the collective bargaining dispute for the federal and local public service to aviation. On Wednesday, garbage collection did not come in some places, administrations or daycare centers remained closed, and the union at airports wants to emphasize their demands on Friday. After the Lufthansa IT breakdown, this week will be a stress test for travelers.

The Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry (BDL) criticized the extent of the impending walkout. “The nationwide strikes announced for Friday at several airports in Germany have nothing to do with warning strikes,” said BDL President Jost Lammers. “Verdi is completely overstepping the mark here.” The airport association ADV estimates that more than 295,000 air travelers will be affected by the consequences of the strike.

Union demands 500 euros more

The union also uses a strategic trick and links three separate conflicts. The largest concerns the public service and thus also airports with state participation. In the current collective bargaining round, the union is demanding a surcharge of 10.5 percent for a period of one year – but at least 500 euros per month. The Association of Municipal Employers’ Associations (VKA) has criticized this, according to their calculations, wage costs would rise by 15 percent, lower income groups would receive surcharges of up to 25 percent. Verdi is demanding that employers submit a “negotiable offer” for the next round of talks on February 22nd.

The second tariff conflict concerns the private ground handling service providers in several federal states who work at airports. There is “still a catastrophic shortage of workers – the travelers felt that clearly last summer,” said Deputy Verdi Chairwoman Christine Behle. “In order to change this situation, an attractive wage increase must take place for them.” At Berlin’s BER there is already a contract for these employees. There it was agreed that monthly wages would be increased by 309 euros on March 1st and February 2024 there will be a surcharge of 138 to 181 euros per month. Verdi had previously complained that entry-level wages of 14.25 euros per hour have been paid for the workers who handle aircraft on the aprons.







Strike threatens to lead to even more absenteeism

The third dispute concerns the employees of private security services at the airport checkpoints. What is special about the conflict is that there is a valid wage agreement for these employees, which will run until the end of the year. After a long conflict, Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies had agreed that wages nationwide would gradually increase by up to 28 percent from 2022. From April onwards, this corresponds to a standard monthly fee of 3296 euros for full-time employees for aviation security assistants at passenger and hand luggage checks. Verdi is now arguing with employers about rules for surcharges in the collective agreement.