Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down as a result of an attack by Russian drones “Geran-2”

As a result of an attack by Russian kamikaze drones “Geran-2”, a Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force (Air Force) was shot down, reports Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

According to the source, the incident occurred on the night of Monday to Tuesday, from 27 to 28 March. The pilot of the combat aircraft was killed. The source indicated that this is the third time that Ukrainian fighter jets have crashed trying to destroy Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier it became known that the Russian special forces used a system with kamikaze drones during the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special operation zone (SVO). The new system is used, including in urban areas. It allows the unit commander, with one click on the control panel tablet, to indicate the point of attack, which the drone can reach in automatic mode.