White House chief of staff Ron Klein may step down in the coming weeks. This became known to the publication New York Times (NYT).

“Klein is expected to step down in the coming weeks, which will be the most significant change,” the newspaper notes.

Those close to US President Joe Biden are yet to say whether a successor has been chosen. The announcement of Klein’s resignation may follow the head of state’s February 7 address to the nation.

Ron Klein has been Biden’s chief of staff since January 2009. He also served as Chief of Staff to Vice President Al Gore. Klein headed Gore’s apparatus from 1995 to 1999, during Gore’s presidential campaign in 2000 he was a member of the Democratic legal team. He later participated in the John Kerry campaign in 2004.

