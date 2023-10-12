The executive director of the Irada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, Abdul Zarraq Amiri, revealed the advanced treatment programs implemented by the center, which include expensive medical medications that are available to patients thanks to the support provided by the Dubai government to the center, which contributed to achieving distinguished indicators, amounting to 40% of the center’s members who are completing the recovery journey, and reached Up to 80% for patients with opioid drugs such as heroin, after using a highly effective drug.

In detail, Amiri told “Emirates Today” that there is another important indicator that is based on an experiment that the center implemented about a year and a half ago, which is the use of a type of advanced treatment called “Bovidal,” which is a type of injection that has proven amazing effectiveness in treating patients who abuse opiate drugs such as heroin. .

He explained that the inmate spends 21 days in the center, then gets the first dose of Buvidal, along with complementary medications that treat depression and stress, and gets a weekly dose for six months, then gets a monthly dose after that.

He added that it is an expensive medicine, but the government provides it in light of the full support it provides to the center to ensure the provision of the best treatment opportunities, pointing out that the center’s recovery index for users of this medicine reached 80%.

He pointed out that one of the patients who received this medicine finally graduated after completing his recovery journey, and he traveled abroad with his family, but he would return weekly to get the needle and an accompanying session spent with the expert, explaining that according to studies, the patient receives this medicine for a period that varies from two to four years. Years.

He stated that this treatment was initially developed to treat depression and anxiety, but it was later discovered that it helps addiction patients. He pointed out that a brain scan is conducted that shows the areas affected by these symptoms, and after 20 sessions, an amazing improvement occurs, and the patient feels like a different person.

Amiri said that there are wrong convictions that negatively affect the life and future of the addiction patient, namely that his fate often leads to death or imprisonment, which is not true, and often causes a state of despair and frustration to the patient and the family.

He added, “We periodically celebrate a patient’s journey of success and his ability to recover,” pointing out that this is a chronic disease whose sufferer is exposed to several and recurring setbacks, but with will and follow-up, he recovers from the symptoms and continues his life, and many of them even achieve distinguished successes in their lives.