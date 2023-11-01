Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, visited Ittihad Kalba Club, and met with the company’s board of directors, the team’s technical staff, led by Farhad Majidi, and the players, to support the team before the next match against Shabab Al-Ahly.

Al-Hazami called on the players to perform strongly during the upcoming matches, and praised the good technical level presented by the players in the Al-Wahda match and previous matches, assuring them that the “Tigers” can advance in the standings and improve the results during the coming period.

The visit was attended by Ahmed Mohammed Al Zaabi, Vice President of Kalba Football Company, members of the Board of Directors, coach Farhad Majidi and the players.