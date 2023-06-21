Sadeel Turkman, a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head while she was at her home Monday in Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, when Israeli troops killed six other Palestinians in clashes with militants.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Turkman was hit by a bullet that entered her house during the clashes, although an Israeli military officer told Army Radio today that this scenario “was unlikely”, although he assured that they would investigate what happened.

The fighting last Monday in Jenin lasted for more than nine hours and was the most serious in the area in years. At least 90 Palestinians were injured, 18 of them seriously, and also eight Israeli soldiers. The Israeli Army used combat helicopters for the first time since 2005 in a day of heavy fighting in which seven Palestinians were killed in clashes, one of them hours later near Bethlehem.

With the death this morning of Turkman, the number of Palestinians killed so far this year in the West Bank and Israel rises to 136, many militants but also civilians -including 23 minors-, and the majority in armed clashes with Israeli troops, which have intensified its military operations in the area.

With the military incursions, the actions of new Palestinian armed groups and settler attacks on Palestinian civilians have proliferated, such as last night in the Palestinian city of HurawaThey burned property and set vehicles on fire, threw stones and injured 34 people in revenge for the killing hours earlier of four occupants of the northern West Bank settlement of Eli.

On the Israeli side, A total of 25 people have died. most of them settlers and five of them minors, including the four settlers yesterday in the shooting perpetrated by two Hamas members, who were also killed.

The Israeli victims have been identified as Nachman Mordoff and Elisha Anteman, both 17 years old; Harel Masod, 21, and Ofer Fayerman, 64. This morning two Palestinian youths, Mohammed Hashah, 17, and Alaa Hafnawi, 18, were also killed while handling explosives in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus.

The Islamic Jihad regretted in a statement the death of both, who belonged to its ranks.

