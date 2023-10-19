A US Navy warship active in the Red Sea intercepted three cruise missiles “and several drones”launched by Yemen’s Shiite Houthi militiamen”potentially towards targets in Israel“. This was declared by a Pentagon spokesperson. Also “Israel believes that the missiles launched from Yemen and intercepted by the Americans were directed towards Israeli territory”.

“We are in a state of global alert”

Americans abroad must ”exercise greater caution” as we are in a ”state of global alert”. The US State Department stated this after the United States expressed its support for Israel following the attack suffered by Hamas.

IDF-Lebanese Armed Forces firefight

The Lebanese Armed Forces requested UNIFIL assistance for seven people who were stranded near the Blue Line, near Sheikh Abad’s tomb, during a firefight. UNIFIL contacted the Israeli Defense Forces urging them to cease fire to facilitate the rescue operation and thus allowing the Lebanese Armed Forces to move everyone out of the area. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for one person and he died as a result of the firefight.

Rockets from Gaza and Lebanon

Meanwhile, rockets were launched simultaneously from Gaza and Lebanon against the south and north of Israel. The attacks were claimed by Hamas. Alarm in particular in Nahariya and in various locations on the border with Lebanon. According to Lebanese media reports, Hezbollah launched a new attack against Israeli military positions across the border with the Land of Cedars and Israel responded by bombing in the Alma al-Shaab area. Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon were attacked by the Israel Defense Forces in response to anti-tank attacks on Israeli territory. Among the targets targeted, they announced, was an observation point in southwestern Lebanon, from which anti-tank fire was directed against the Israeli border city of Rosh Hanikra yesterday.

Hezbollah’s strategy, with actions concentrated on the observation points used by Israel, recalls in some ways the actions carried out by Hamas in the October 7 attack: reducing Israel’s ability to monitor the border to perhaps launch commando incursions into enemy territory . Many Israeli settlements in the north have been evacuated in recent days, in areas hit by Hezbollah rocket fire.