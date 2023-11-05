At least 12 commanders of the Palestinian Hamas movement were killed by the Israeli army during the offensive in the Gaza Strip. The portal reported this on Saturday, November 4 Ynet with reference to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the Israeli public on Saturday that at least 12 Hamas battalion commanders had been killed during an IDF ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

It is also noted that in his speech, Gallant said: after the war, “there will be no threat left in the Gaza Strip” that could provoke Israel.

Earlier on November 4, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that last night it carried out a raid in the south of the Gaza Strip with the participation of armored and engineering units. According to the IDF, over the past 24 hours, Hamas militants tried many times to attack the Israeli military from tunnel mines and military installations located in the north of the Gaza Strip. In response, the positions of the Palestinian forces were destroyed.

A day earlier, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the IDF, after encircling Gaza City, entered the enclave to conduct military operations against the Palestinian Hamas movement. On the same day, the press service of the Israeli army reported that, if necessary, the IDF could expand the operation to other areas of the enclave, including the south of the Gaza Strip.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.