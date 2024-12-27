The Israeli forces intercepted a missile coming from Yemen on Friday night, just one day after the attacks launched by Israel against different infrastructures in Yemen under the control of the Houthi rebels, official sources reported.

In a statement released at 03:47 local time (01:47 GMT) on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that they had shot down a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory.

Air raid sirens sounded in numerous places from the center of the country “due to the possible fall of debris from the interception,” explained the official text, which did not offer details of the specific point where the missile was shot down.

The Magen David Adom (Red Star of David) emergency service indicated that, although There were no victims or injuries as a direct consequence of the shooting down of the projectile, 18 people were injured trying to reach the air raid shelters.

The missile launch also temporarily affected operations at Ben Gurion Airportwith four flights from Europe that had to wait to approach, according to information from local media.

“Neutralize the Houthis”

At least six people were killed and forty others were injured in the attacks launched this Thursday by the Israeli Army against different infrastructures in Yemen under the control of the Houthi rebels, such as the Sanaa international airport and the port of Al Hodeida.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, considered “especially alarming” this series of attacks, ensuring that they posed “a serious risk to humanitarian operations at a time when millions of people need survival aid” in Yemen.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahustated for his part that IIsrael will persist “until completing the task” of neutralizing Yemen’s Houthiscalling them “Iran’s terrorist arm”, moments after the Army announced the bombing of military targets in this country.